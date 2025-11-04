/Asim Munir to get more powers? Shehbaz Sharif pitches amendment that could make serious changes in Pakistani constitution

Pakistan is under heavy debate after a constitutional amendment was proposed in the parliament. Experts have expressed fear that the move may make the Army chief Asim Munir more powerful than he is now in the country's politics. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approached the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for support on the move.

The prime objective of the proposal is to weaken Article 243 of the Pakistani constitution. This will give an extended tenure to Munir, and his rank as Field Marshal will be formalised if the amendment is passed. The post was given to Munir after India's anti-terror Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

Asim Munir is only the second officer to become Field Marshal. Ayub Khan was the first to hold the rank. If the rank does not get formalised, Munir is scheduled to retire on November 28 this year. The amendment will constitutionalise the rank of Field Marshal in Pakistan. As of now, the post does not have any legal recognition.

Pakistan's Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, confirmed the intent and said, “discussions are underway regarding the 27th Amendment, but formal work has not yet begun”.