/Trump is already billions richer even before one year into second term. Here is how he is filling his pockets

When Donald Trump began his second term as US president in January 2025, his reported net worth stood at approximately US$6.7 billion according to Forbes and US$7.16 bn as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of January 21. Less than a year into that term, his personal wealth has already climbed further through a combination of crypto ventures, real estate licensing deals and brand monetisation.

Crypto: Trumps' cash engine for future

One of the fastest-growing channels for his personal wealth is the crypto platform World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralised finance or DeFi venture backed by the Trump family. Public filings show WLFI raised about US$550 million in token sales across two rounds launched in October 2024 and January 2025. WLFI’s documentation stated that the Trump family entity is entitled to 75 per cent of net revenue after expenses. This means a substantial portion of that US$550 million could flow into the family ecosystem. According to crypto-industry trackers, the Trump family controls roughly 22.5 billion WLFI tokens, which some reports value at more than US$6 billion to US$7 billion, albeit on paper.

Real estate deals remain core business of Trump

Beyond crypto, the core real-estate and licensing business of the Trump Organization remains a driver of his wealth. Much of Trump’s fortune still stems from his global real-estate empire: office towers, leaseholds, golf resorts and branded licensing. In India alone, the Trump brand reportedly earned about US$12 million in 2024 from licensing deals tied to seven real-estate projects across Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Gurugram. These fees, and the expanded global brand reach, help boost his valuations even if the revenue streams are less visible.

Social media venture helping Trump amass more wealth

While many of the gains are on paper rather than fully realised cash, the valuations show a clear uptick. A Forbes summary noted that Trump’s stake in social media via the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) - which owns Truth Social - and crypto helped him double his net worth in a year to around US$5.1 billion.

The inclusion of crypto token holdings, governance tokens, and brand stakes would take the totals up significantly.

Brand Trump is growing

The Trump Organization benefited from the post-election enthusiasm for the president. Golf club memberships reportedly rose. Valuations of several Trump-branded developments are growing too. His personal brand directly fuels premium pricing in real estate and licensing markets.

The accumulation of wealth even before one full year in office shows how Trump is leveraging new-age assets such as cryptocurrency and social media, alongside traditional real-estate and branding businesses, to expand his personal fortune.

Surely, he will leave office a much richer man.