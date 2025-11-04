Elon Musk backed former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the New York mayoral race, mocking Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani as “Mumdani.” Trump also endorsed Cuomo, calling Mamdani a “Communist.”
Ahead of the final stage of the New York Mayoral elections, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has put his weight behind former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent and slammed Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani. Urging people to vote for Cuomo, he called the Democratic candidate as "Mumdani". His appeal for vote for Cuomo comes as US President Donald Trump also urged people to vote for him. Trump had called Cuomo the 'lesser evil" in an interview earlier. The US president also slammed “Communist” Mamdani, who has “no experience,” and said that Cuomo is the capable one.
Earlier, Musk called Mamdani the "future" of the Democratic Party" in the US. Taking to X, Musk shared a clip of New York Governor Kathy Hochul endorsing Mamdani's candidacy and wrote, "Zohran is the future of the Democratic Party". Musk, who is known for his humour seemed to be sarcastic, as he shared another post stating that Mamdani has supported policies such as higher taxes on wealthier white neighborhoods, defunding the police, limiting police response to domestic violence, cutting gifted education programs, and closing Rikers Island prison. He has also called him a “charismatic swindler” during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.
In-person voting began last Saturday and is continuing for one of the most closely followed US elections this year — the New York City mayoral race. As it enters its final lap, Mamdani is emerging as the front-runner. Mamdani is pitted against Republican Curtis Sliwa, and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent. Trump, on Nov 3, urged everyone to vote for Cuomo and even warned of withholding federal funding to New York if Mamdani is elected. Taking to Truth Social, Trump stated, "If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!"