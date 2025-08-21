How much does Trump’s far-right supporter Laura Loomer earns? Check her net worth inside

Trump loyalist and far-right activist Laura Loomer's name is making rounds on the internet for her controversial statements after the US State Department halted her visitor visa for people from Gaza. Loomer, who gained prominence in US President Donald Trump's second term, is not new to controversies, but beyond her extreme ideology, very little information is public about other aspects of her life, such as her net worth.

What is Laura Loomer's net worth?

Loomer's net worth is estimated between $10 million and $11 million, though exact numbers are not clear by the source. Loomer’s income comes from multiple factors like paid speaking events, political donations, online influencer, brand deals and her podcast.

She is known for her provocative activism and loyal fan base in conservative (political ideology that emphasises the preservation of traditional institutions, values and social structures) politics.

She gained attention as a political agitator (a person who tries to persuade people to take part in a political protest) and online personality. Despite facing setbacks and bans from major social media platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), she has continued to stay close to Trump. In April, Trump himself praised her as a great patriot and said he sometimes listens to her ideas.

Who is Laura Loomer?

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and strong supporter of Donald Trump, has gained an unexpected influence during Trump’s second term. Although she holds no official government position, she is able to shape policy decisions from outside the White House. She often calls herself both a ‘proud Islamophobe’ and a loyalty enforcer for Trump’s MAGA movement.

Recently, the US State Department announced it would pause visitor visas for people from Gaza while reviewing its process for humanitarian and medical entries. Loomer quickly claimed credit for the move, arguing that families arriving from Gaza were a national security threat. She particularly targeted HEAL Palestine, a nonprofit organisation that helps Palestinian children suffering from serious injuries, trauma, and malnutrition receive treatment in the US.