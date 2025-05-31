/Trump ally Laura Loomer wants daughter of Xi Jinping deported from US, claims 'she is in Massachusetts'

Amid America's crackdown on Chinese students over visas, US President Donald Trump's ally and far-right political commentator Laura Loomer, has demanded that Xi Mingze, the daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping, be deported from the US. Quoting sources, Loomer claimed that Jinping's daughter is in Massachusetts and Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) guards are providing her security.

Loomer was responding to a post on X by Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio in which he said that the country will revoke visas of all Chinese students, including those who have ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “The US will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields,” Rubio wrote on X.

There is no publicly available evidence confirming Loomer's claim. A 2015 report by The New Yorker stated that she studied in Harvard under a fake name, and returned to China after completing her studies. Xi Mingze was born in 1992 and is the only daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan. Very little is publicly known about Xi Mingze.

Loomer's post comes amid Trump administration's action on Harvard University. Citing links with CCP and antisemitism on campus, Trump administration revoked Harvard's power to enrol foreign students. Rubio also said the government will “revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong.”

China is the second-largest country of origin for international students, behind only India. The Chinese foreign ministry condemned the move and said it had lodged formal protests with Washington. The Chinese Embassy in the US said that the announcement is "firmly opposed to this politically motivated and discriminatory action," and urged the administration to "immediately correct its mistakes and ensure the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students."



