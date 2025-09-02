/Trump family made $6 BILLION from crypto-coin launch thanks to a company run by Steve Witkoff's son - Here's how

US President Donald Trump and his family have seen their fortune soar on paper after launching a new cryptocurrency that began trading this week. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Trump family’s stake in World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token is now valued at more than $6 billion. The family owns around a quarter of all tokens in circulation. Trump’s three sons, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Barron Trump, are co-founders of World Liberty, while the president is listed as “Co-Founder Emeritus.”

A crypto debut with massive trading

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The WLFI token started trading on Monday, with $1 billion exchanged in the first hour, data from CoinMarketCap showed. Prices ranged between 24 and 30 cents on Binance, one of the largest crypto exchanges. That marked a huge premium compared to the 1.5 cents investors paid last year in early sales directly from World Liberty. Early buyers, however, can only sell a fraction of their holdings.

Locked tokens but soaring valuations

Although the family’s tokens are currently “locked” and cannot be sold, the public trading price now provides a real-world valuation of their stake. Trump and his sons had said when launching World Liberty last year that they would “Make America Great Again, this time with crypto.”

The company also raised $750 million from investors to fund the cryptocurrency, a deal that gives the family three-quarters of the revenue from WLFI sales, worth around $500 million.

More than one stake in crypto

US president’s financial reach in the crypto world extends beyond World Liberty. Trump-controlled entities also own a memecoin called $Trump worth several billion dollars, and his trust holds a majority stake in Trump Media, valued at $2.5 million, which also invests in digital tokens.

The family’s growing digital fortune is not without risks. Analysts warn that selling even small amounts of WLFI could cause its value to tumble. Critics also worry that the venture could create new avenues for influence over the Trump administration. But White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed such claims, saying: “Neither the president nor his family have ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest.”