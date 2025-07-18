/Trump’s granddaughter Kai earns more than US president? Know her net worth

Kai Trump, the eldest grandchild of US President Donald Trump, has become a teenage millionaire. The 18-year-old has a net worth of $21 million and makes five times more than her grandfather. Following in her family’s business-forward footsteps, Kai has multiple name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals amounting to more than $1 million. According to On3, she has an NIL valuation of at

least $1.2 million.

She earns an estimated $2.5 million a year from modelling contracts, social media sponsorships, and brand endorsement deals. In addition, she also has a trust fund of $16 million, which was established by the Trump family and is overseen by JPMorgan. On the other hand, the US president receives $400,000 annually.

Kai, who attended The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, has about 3.2 million followers on TikTok, 1.8 million on Instagram, and 1.17 million on YouTube.

What is Kai Trump’s net worth?

Kai Trump, the daughter of Trump Jr and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, has a net worth of about $21 million in 2025. While Barron, Trump’s youngest son, has a net worth range from $76 million to $80 million, according to National World. The 19-year-old is about to finish his freshman year at New York University.

As per Sports Illustrated, Kai is among the top female student-athletes in terms of NIL earnings. She has already secured deals with Accelerator Active Energy, Leaf Trading Cards, and TaylorMade Golf and has a social media following of more than six million.

NIL deals allow college athletes to earn money through partnerships, advertisements, endorsements, and other alternatives focused on their personal brand instead of their athletic performance.