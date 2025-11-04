/‘No ID required’: Elon Musk calls NYC ballot form ‘a SCAM’ - Is he right?

Tesla's CEO and former ally of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, alleged on Tuesday (Nov 4) that the New York City ballot form is a scam. Sharing an image of a ballot paper of his X account, Musk claimed that no ID card is required to cast a ballot in New York. He also claimed that other mayoral candidates appeared twice on the paper, and Andrew Cuomo's name was last in the bottom right of the paper.

Meanwhile, his claims were busted by a journalist in the comments who said that the NYC does not have any voter ID laws. The journo, who went by the name Isaac Saul, further said that "In New York, the state, multiple parties can endorse the same candidate, so some can appear multiple times. Sliwa, the Republican, is also listed twice!"

Responding to Musk's allegation of Cuomo's name at the bottom, the journo said, "Cuomo lost the primary, and ran as an indy, and ballots list major party candidates first."