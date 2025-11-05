/‘We got our a**es handed to us’: Vivek Ramaswamy thinks Republicans need to learn 2 things after Mamdani’s win

The Republican said that there is a need to make the American Dream affordable. Bring down costs, electric costs, grocery costs, healthcare costs and housing costs. And lay out how we're gonna do it.
Ohio Governor candidate and Donald Trump's ally, Vivek Ramaswamy, reacted to Zohran Mamdani's win as New York mayor. He said that his Republican Party needs to learn two things from the election results: Focus on affordability, and cut out identity politics.
Taking to X, Ramaswamy said in a video, "We got our a**es handed to us. In New Jersey, Virginia and New York City. Democrats swept all three. There are two key lessons for Republicans. Listen carefully."
"Number one: our side needs to focus on affordability. Make the American Dream affordable. Bring down costs, electric costs, grocery costs, healthcare costs and housing costs. And lay out how we're gonna do it," the Indian-origin politician said.
"And number two, cut out the identity politics. It doesn't suit Republicans. It's not for us. That's the woke Left's game, not ours. We don't care about the color of your skin or your religion. We care about the content of your character. That's what who we are," he added.