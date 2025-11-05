Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘We got our a**es handed to us’: Vivek Ramaswamy thinks Republicans need to learn 2 things after Mamdani’s win

‘We got our a**es handed to us’: Vivek Ramaswamy thinks Republicans need to learn 2 things after Mamdani’s win

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 05, 2025, 18:45 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 18:45 IST
‘We got our a**es handed to us’: Vivek Ramaswamy thinks Republicans need to learn 2 things after Mamdani’s win

Vivek Ramaswamy (L), Zohran Mamdani (R) Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The Republican said that there is a need to make the American Dream affordable. Bring down costs, electric costs, grocery costs, healthcare costs and housing costs. And lay out how we're gonna do it. 

 

Ohio Governor candidate and Donald Trump's ally, Vivek Ramaswamy, reacted to Zohran Mamdani's win as New York mayor. He said that his Republican Party needs to learn two things from the election results: Focus on affordability, and cut out identity politics.

Taking to X, Ramaswamy said in a video, "We got our a**es handed to us. In New Jersey, Virginia and New York City. Democrats swept all three. There are two key lessons for Republicans. Listen carefully."

"Number one: our side needs to focus on affordability. Make the American Dream affordable. Bring down costs, electric costs, grocery costs, healthcare costs and housing costs. And lay out how we're gonna do it," the Indian-origin politician said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"And number two, cut out the identity politics. It doesn't suit Republicans. It's not for us. That's the woke Left's game, not ours. We don't care about the color of your skin or your religion. We care about the content of your character. That's what who we are," he added.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics