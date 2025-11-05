/Indian-American lawyer Neal Katyal to argue against Trump’s tariffs in US Supreme Court

Indian-American lawyer Neal Katyal will be in the spotlight as he leads a challenge and will initiate arguments against Donald Trump’s tariffs in the US Supreme Court on Wednesday in a trial that could redraw the lines on presidential authority. The 54-year-old Katyal has argued more than 50 cases before the top court and is no stranger to high-stakes constitutional battles. Katyal will lead the arguments on the extent of presidential powers to impose tariffs and Trump’s use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs. The question before the court is whether that law truly grants the president such power, or whether all tariff and taxation decisions rest with the Congress. The eyes of the entire world will be glued to the proceedings as Trump’s tariffs triggered a massive turmoil in the global economy.

Trump himself has described the case as “one of the most important in the History of the Country” and said that he had initially planned to appear in person at the hearing but then changed his mind. “I do not want to distract from the importance of the decision.”

“It will be, in my opinion, one of the most important and consequential Decisions ever made by the United States Supreme Court,” Trump said on Sunday in his characteristic tone, while warning of the stakes ahead.

“If we win, we will be the Richest, Most Secure Country anywhere in the World, BY FAR. If we lose, our Country could be reduced to almost Third World status—Pray to God that that doesn’t happen!”

Katyal has already achieved a victory in the case in the lower court when, as lead counsel for the Liberty Justice Center, he won a 7-4 ruling at the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which concluded that the American president had exceeded his authority. He will now urge the top court justices to uphold that judgment.

Katyal has an impressive track record and represented Al Gore in Bush v. Gore to challenge Trump-era travel bans. He is also a persistent adversary of Trump’s legal agenda.

Katyal was born in Chicago to Indian immigrant parents, a physician mother and engineer father. He studied at Yale Law School, where he was mentored by constitutional scholar Akhil Amar. His sister, Sonia Katyal, teaches law at the University of California, Berkeley.

Another Indian-American lawyer, Pratik Shah, head of Akin Gump’s Supreme Court and Appellate practice, is also involved in the tariff challenge. Shah represents two educational toy makers, Learning Resources and Hand2Mind, who also argue that the president’s tariff actions exceeded statutory limits.

