/IDF receives casket with hostage body from Red Cross in Gaza, taken for identification

The Israel Defence Forces troops in the Gaza Strip received a casket, with the apparent body of a dead hostage, from the Red Cross on Tuesday. The casket had been collected by the Red Cross from Hamas in Gaza City earlier. The IDF inspected the casket before draping it in an Israeli flag and holding a short ceremony led by a military rabbi. The remains were then taken to the Abu Kabir forensic institute in Tel Aviv for identification.

If the body is confirmed to belong to a hostage, it would mean that the remains of seven hostages are still held in Gaza.

Possible to recover all remaining bodies: Israel

Meanwhile, Israel reportedly believes that it will be possible to return all the bodies of the remaining hostages held in Gaza, with “strenuous work and cooperation” with Hamas and other parties.

Channel 12 news says Israel knows the locations of at least four of the dead hostages. The report cited three defence officials as saying that the remaining ones can also be returned, though it will take time.

“This can take time, and there are further moves that need to be carried out on the ground, but in the end, it will be possible to return them all for burial in Israel,” said an official.

Earlier, the Red Cross notified the Israeli military that it has collected a casket, with the apparent body of a slain hostage, from Hamas in Gaza City. The Red Cross brought the casket to IDF troops inside the Gaza Strip.

Hamas did not identify the hostage whose body it handed over. The terror group said that it had “retrieved” the body on Tuesday in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood.

IDF troops destroy Hamas tunnel, rocket launching site

Meanwhile, the IDF said its troops deployed to the Strip’s north destroyed a Hamas tunnel spanning hundreds of metres and located a rocket launching site.

Reservists of the Yiftah Brigade operating in Gaza City’s eastern Shejaiya neighborhood found the site with several launchers, rockets and launch posts.

In the Jabalia area, the troops of the 188th Armored Brigade and the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit located and destroyed a Hamas tunnel that was hundreds of metres long and dozens of metres deep.