/Nancy Pelosi slams Trump as ‘vile creature’ amid debate over California’s proposition 50 redistricting measure

Former US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi while speaking to the CNN attacked US President Donald Trump. In an interview with CNN's Elex Michaelson in San Francisco, ahead of California's Proposition 50 vote, she said, "He's just a vile creature. The worst thing on the face of the Earth. But anyway."

When pressed to clear her views she said that, Donald Trump being the President of the United States doesn't respect the constitution, overturned the power of House of Representatives and infiltrated the Supreme Court and the Judiciary. He has silenced the press and scared the people who are living in the country legally. These remarks emerge just after the President Trump threw a Gatsbyesque party as the US Government Shutdown continue and SNAP beneficiaries saw the cut off in aid. Pelosi's comment also comes just ahead of the voting for proposition 50, in California.

What is the Proposition 50?

Proposition-50 is a proposed constitutional ammendment in the state of California which allows the state legislature to draw new congressional district ahead of the 2026 mid terms.

As of now California has 52 seats in House of Representatives and 2 seats in Senate. Among the House of Representatives seats 43 belongs to Democrats and 9 belongs to Republicans. The two Senators both are Democrat.