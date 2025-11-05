/VIDEO | Chilling visuals emerge after Typhoon Kalmaegi devastates Philippines, killing 100

The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the central Philippines has risen above 100 on Wednesday (Nov 5) as the deadly storm left trails of devastation on Cebu province, resulting in the worst flooding in recent memory. The floodwaters rushed through towns and cities, sweeping away cars, huge shipping containers and damaging houses on their way. Several chilling videos from the country emerged on social media showing the extent of damage caused by the typhoon.

The storm brought unprecedented rain of about 183 millimetres (seven inches) in the 24 hours before Kalmaegi's landfall around Cebu City. The area gets a monthly average rainfall of 131 millimetres, according to an AFP report citing weather specialist Charmagne Varilla.

Provincial governor Pamela Baricuatro on Tuesday (Nov 4) described the situation as “unprecedented” and “devastating”. Nearly 800,000 people were evacuated from the typhoon’s path.

Meanwhile, scientists have warned that climate change is driving storms to become more powerful. The warming of oceans results in typhoons strengthening rapidly, and a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, which results in heavier rainfall.

More storms expected in Philippines this year?

On average, the Philippines witnesses about 20 storms and typhoons every year. While the country has already reached its average with the latest typhoon, Kalmaegi, weather specialists have predicted three to five more storms in the country by December end.

