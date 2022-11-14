Fresh snowfall across Kashmir region, several national highways closed

The Kashmir valley witnessed fresh snowfall on Monday, following which major national highways were closed for vehicular movement.

Among the highways shut down for traffic are Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, Srinagar-Gurez road and Mughal Road.

However, the traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was restored after the road was cleared for vehicles.

''Traffic was restored on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after the clearance of road,'' Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Department said.

Temperatures also dipped across the Kashmir region due to the snowfall. The Gurez area of Bandipora in North Kashmir received over one-foot snow. Apart from Gurez, Machil sector, Sonmarg and Gulmarg areas also received fresh snowfall while Srinagar and other plains witnessed heavy rainfall.

The minimum temperatures in various parts of the Kashmir Valley dropped to sub-zero degrees, with Gulmarg's temperature recording minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Authorities in parts of Poonch and Doda suspended class for students up to 8th standard in various areas due to the inclement weather.

