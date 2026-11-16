/Forces on high alert, operations underway in Kulgam: CRPF Special DG Sandeep Khirwar

CRPF Special Director General Sandeep Khirwar today said security forces remain on high alert and operations are underway in connection with the Kulgam attack, adding that agencies have gathered substantial material and are working to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Emphasising that the security establishment is closely monitoring the situation, Khirwar said forces would maintain heightened alertness and remain prepared to deal with any emerging challenge.

“Operations are underway as we speak,” he said, while reiterating that the security forces would keep their alert high and ensure they are equipped to handle every situation.

Referring to the loss of personnel in the line of duty, the CRPF Special DG said every casualty among security forces was a huge loss and paid tribute to the fallen personnel.

“Every loss of life of any jawan, any member of the security forces, is a huge loss to all of us. And we owe our utmost respect to all the fallen. And we stand with their families, and we will make sure that they get justice, that the families get justice,” he said.

Khirwar also spoke about the broader security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the region had made considerable progress towards normalcy, although certain challenges remained.

Congratulating the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their contribution towards improving the situation, he said peace and tranquillity were a shared responsibility of security forces, the administration, the government and the people.

“We are almost near normalcy. Yes, we have some challenges. We have largely overcome most of the challenges, but to say that all challenges are over would not be appropriate,” he said.

He expressed confidence that coordinated efforts among all stakeholders would help address the remaining challenges.

Khirwar also highlighted the importance of preparedness and coordination among agencies, particularly in view of recurring challenges arising from changing climatic conditions.

He said security forces and the administration had drawn lessons from previous years and were working together to anticipate and respond to emerging situations.

“We do anticipate things. We do respond to those expected changes. And we are sure we will be able to handle all the challenges that come before us,” he said.

On the condition of injured personnel, the CRPF Special DG said the jawans were recovering well, crediting the doctors and medical staff at the 92 Base Hospital for providing them with proper care. He added that two personnel had been shifted to Delhi and were also in stable condition.

Khirwar reiterated that maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir remained a collective goal, saying stability in the region would benefit its people as well as the country at large.