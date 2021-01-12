First flight of coronavirus vaccine Covishield flown to Delhi

As India gets set to begin its vaccination drive against coronavirus on January 16, three trucks carrying "Covishield" vaccine reached Pune airport from Serum Institute of India on Tuesday morning to be transported to various parts of the country.

The first flight carrying the coronavirus vaccine "Covishield" departed from Pune International Airport to Delhi on Tuesday.

Serum Institute of India's vaccine "Covishield" will be shipped to different locations in the country from Pune airport.

Reports said at least eight flights will transport the "Covishield" vaccine from thirteen different locations today. The authorities have undertaken elaborate measures in order to ensure the safe passage of the vaccines, police said.

Ajay Singh, Managing Director, SpiceJet said: "SpiceJet has carried India’s first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine today. The first consignment of "Covishield" consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1,088 kg was carried from Pune to Delhi."

PM Modi during his interaction with CMs of various states on Monday had said that "our vaccines are more affordable than any other vaccine on the globe. If India needed vaccine from other countries, it would've been a big challenge."

"India's vaccination experience will help during COVID-19 vaccination programme," PM Modi added. Indian authorities have given top priority to healthcare workers and frontline workers in the first phase of vaccination drive.

India has been hit hard due to the virus with over 10.4 million coronavirus cases and 151,160 deaths.

With ANI inputs