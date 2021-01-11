Indian vaccines more affordable than any other on the globe: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Indian coronavirus vaccines are the most cost effective in the world.



Interacting with Chief Ministers of several states ahead of the massive COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said that "our vaccines are more affordable than any other vaccine on the globe. If India needed vaccine from other countries, it would've been a big challenge."



"India's vaccination experience will help during COVID vaccination programme," he added.

Speaking at the interaction with CMs on vaccination rollout.

Around three crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated, confirmed PM Modi.

The government is planning to vaccinate over 30 crore people in the next few months.

PM Modi then announced, "If you look at the number of health and frontline workers across all states, it stands at around three crore. It has been decided that state governments will not have to bear the expenses of vaccination of these 3 crore people in the first phase. Govt of India will bear these expenses."

