Explained: What is Tantalum, a rare metal IIT-Ropar researchers discovered in Sutlej?

A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar led by Dr Resmi Sebastian has uncovered the presence of tantalum, a rare metal, in the sands of the Sutlej River in the Indian state of Punjab. “One of my research students found the presence of tantalum while conducting experiments on the characterization of the Sutlej river sand,” she reportedly said.

Dr. Sebastian explained that the primary focus of the experiments was to investigate the dynamic characteristics of soil and rocks, particularly in relation to their impact during an earthquake. She clarified that mineral analysis was not the intended objective in the conducted experiments.

This discovery is crucial given tantalum's widespread application in electronics and semiconductors.

Discovered in 1802 by Swedish chemist Anders Gustaf Ekenberg, tantalum was initially confused with niobium. The distinction was established in 1866 by Swiss chemist Jean Charles Galissard de Marignac.

The metal's name, tantalum, derives from the Greek mythological figure Tantalus. Tantalus was a king who offended the Greek god Zeus and was punished. Tantalus stood in a pool of water with fruit trees hanging around. But whenever he tried to drink the water or reach for the fruit, they would recede or move out of his reach, causing eternal frustration.

“This name was selected because of the insolubility of tantalum in acids; thus, when placed in the midst of acids, it is incapable of taking any of them up,” as per US Department of Energy.

Tantalum properties

Tantalum is a rare metal with the atomic number 73, known for its grey colour, heaviness, and exceptional hardness. It is among the most corrosion-resistant metals, forming an oxide layer when exposed to air, making it resistant to strong and hot acid environments.

The rare metal's highly corrosion-resistant property makes it suitable for use in corrosive environments. This property is advantageous in electronic components that may be exposed to harsh conditions or reactive substances.

Pure tantalum is ductile, allowing it to be stretched into thin wires without breaking.

Notably, it is nearly impervious to chemical attack at temperatures below 150°C, as per media reports citing US Department of Energy.

Tantalum has several other properties that make it valuable in various electronic and semiconductor applications.

Tantalum capacitors are one of the most common applications of tantalum in electronics. Tantalum capacitors offer more electricity storage in a small volume and are often used in compact electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and other portable electronic devices. They provide stable capacitance over a wide temperature range and have low leakage currents.

The rare metal is also used in the production of semiconductors, where it is employed as a thin film for insulating layers. Tantalum oxide films, for example, are used as materials in metal-insulator-metal (MIM) capacitors and other semiconductor devices. These films make the semiconductor devices suitable for use in high-performance electronic components.

Tantalum's high melting point makes it useful in applications where extreme conditions are encountered. It is often used in the production of components for high-temperature environments, such as in the aerospace and defense industries. Due to its high melting point, tantalum serves as a cost-effective substitute for platinum. It finds applications in chemical plants, nuclear power plants, aircraft, and missiles. It is also used in some medical devices, particularly in the production of implants. Its biocompatibility and corrosion resistance make it suitable for applications such as bone implants and stents.

Tantalum's non-reactivity with bodily fluids makes it suitable for surgical equipment and implants, including artificial joints.

"A composite consisting of tantalum carbide (TaC) and graphite is one of the hardest materials known and is used on the cutting edges of high-speed machine tools," it added.

The discovery of tantalum in the Sutlej River sand by IIT researchers unveiled the potential technological benefits associated with this rare metal.

Punjab Mining and Geology Department Director Abhijeet Kaplish reportedly said, “The discovery of tantalum in Sutlej is not only significant for Punjab but for India, given its value in terms of its use in electronics and semi-conductors. We are curious to know the quantum of the metal in the river. Detailed studies are likely to shed more light on that.”

What is the source of found Tantalum?

“Tantalum may be making to the rivers due to the movement of Indian plate towards the Eurasian plate. This movement causes seismic activity in the Himalayan region,” Dr. Sebastian reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Dr Tiwari said that “without investigations we cannot comment on that [the source]. It cannot come from industry, because we found that there is no such industry upstream Ropar. It may be coming from China, who knows, because 80 per cent of the catchment area of Sutlej is in China, in Tibet. Without investigation we cannot comment on its source.”