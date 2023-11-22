Indian Army officer killed, three injured during encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

An Indian Army officer was killed in action, and three others sustained injuries during an encounter with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday (Nov 22).

A joint operation was being held at Bazi Mal Upper in the Dharamsal area near Baji Mall forests with the help of the police in the morning during which a terrorist was also killed.

While no details regarding the identity of the fallen officer have been revealed officially, the Indian Express newspaper quoting police sources said that the Major belonged to 63 Rashtriya Rifles regiment.

A combing operation was launched in the morning after intelligence officials received inputs about some terrorists being holed up in the forest.

According to reports, the exchange of gunfire is still going on, as it is believed that two more terrorists are still in the hiding.

It comes days after a terrorist was killed in a joint operation by J&K Police and security forces in the Rajouri district’s Budhal area on Friday.

An AK-47 rifle, three magazines, three grenades, and a pouch were recovered from the slain militant whose accomplices had, however, managed to escape.