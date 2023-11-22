BJP moves EC against Rahul Gandhi, Modi makes bold prediction: Top developments amidst Rajasthan polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday approached the Election Commission to register a complaint against opposition leader and Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi over his “panauti (bad omen) and pit pocket” jibes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan state, the Gandhi scion said that the prime minister’s presence in the Ahmedabad cricket stadium during the World Cup final caused the Indian team to lose against Australia.

When someone from the crowd shouted ‘panauti’ (a Hindi word for a person who brings bad luck or omen), Gandhi responded, “Yeah…panauti, panauti... Our boys were easily going to win the World Cup but the 'bad omen' made us lose. The media won't point this out but people know.”

In another rally, Gandhi attacked Modi saying, “The pickpocket never comes alone, there are three people. One comes from the front, one from the back and one from the distance... Prime Minister Narendra Modi's job is to divert your attention. He comes on TV from the front and distracts the public by raising topics of Hindu-Muslim, demonetisation, and GST. Meanwhile, Adani comes from behind and takes the money."

The BJP, taking exception to his remarks, wrote a complaint to the Election Commission saying, "Comparing a prime minister to a ‘Jebkatra’ (pickpocket) and 'Panauti' is most unbecoming of a senior leader and is a symptom of plummeting levels of political discourse."

“Calling any person for that instance a Jebkatra not only amounts to vicious abuse and personal attack but also a character assassination of that person against whom such remark has been made with a clear intent to harm his reputation and mislead the public,” the BJP letter added.

Modi’s ‘prophecy’ for CM Gehlot

Earlier this day during a rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prophesised that the Congress rule in Rajasthan led by Ashok Gehlot would come to an end, and it would never come back to power.

"Today, taking the blessings of Mavji Maharaj Ji, I am daring to make a prediction. It is the power of this holy land that this thought has come to my mind and I am taking this courage by seeking forgiveness from Mavji Maharaj. People of Rajasthan should write what I am saying- the prediction is that Ashok Gehlot's government will never be formed in Rajasthan," he said.

Gehlot makes emotional appeal

Speaking to ANI news agency, Gehlot made an emotional appeal to voters ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

"There are 200 candidates contesting the election, I got requests from around 150 places but I can't go everywhere for the campaign, so I am appealing to everyone that you imagine that I am contesting the election from all these 200 seats. I request you to repeat this government again. You (people) don't have to see who is contesting from the local level," Gehlot said while speaking to ANI.

Rajasthan elections

The Rajasthan assembly election is scheduled to take place on November 25 (Saturday), and will be held in a single phase.

More than 50 million voters are expected to participate in this democratic exercise to elect 200 legislators.

The state is presently ruled by the Congress, which had defeated the BJP in the previous assembly polls in 2018.