WATCH: Indian Navy's indigenous guided missile destroyer scored 'Bulls Eye' in maiden Brahmos firing at sea

In a significant development, Imphal (Yard 12706), which is the Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, scored 'Bulls Eye' in its maiden Brahmos firing at sea.

India-based news agency ANI shared an undated video on Wednesday (Nov 22), stating that this is the first ever test-firing of the Extended Range Brahmos missile by a warship before the commissioning, that is the formal joining of the ship into the Navy.

This latest development highlights the Indian Navy's combat readiness, Aatmanirbhar Bharat's expanding shipbuilding expertise, and the dependability of weaponry and platforms.

Also read: ED attaches assets worth billions of dollars in National Herald case

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy successfully launched a BrahMos missile from one of its warships in the Bay of Bengal. The Navy met all of the specifications of the BrahMos during the test-firing due to operational readiness.

Last year in December, the Indian Air Force successfully tested the extended-range version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile, which is believed to have the capability of hitting targets at a range of about 400km.