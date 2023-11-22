WATCH: Indian Navy's indigenous guided missile destroyer scored 'Bulls Eye' in maiden Brahmos firing at sea
Story highlights
The firing highlights the Indian Navy's combat readiness, Aatmanirbhar Bharat's expanding shipbuilding expertise, and the dependability of weaponry and platforms
The firing highlights the Indian Navy's combat readiness, Aatmanirbhar Bharat's expanding shipbuilding expertise, and the dependability of weaponry and platforms
In a significant development, Imphal (Yard 12706), which is the Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, scored 'Bulls Eye' in its maiden Brahmos firing at sea.
India-based news agency ANI shared an undated video on Wednesday (Nov 22), stating that this is the first ever test-firing of the Extended Range Brahmos missile by a warship before the commissioning, that is the formal joining of the ship into the Navy.
This latest development highlights the Indian Navy's combat readiness, Aatmanirbhar Bharat's expanding shipbuilding expertise, and the dependability of weaponry and platforms.
trending now
Watch the video here:
A proud moment for India!— WION (@WIONews) November 22, 2023
Imphal, the latest guided missile destroyer, achieves a 'Bulls Eye' in its first-ever BrahMos missile firing at sea.#IndianNavy #India #BrahMos pic.twitter.com/qJtbCFfyrp
Also read: Indian researchers find no link between sudden death and Covid shots
Earlier this month, the Indian Navy successfully launched a BrahMos missile from one of its warships in the Bay of Bengal. The Navy met all of the specifications of the BrahMos during the test-firing due to operational readiness.
Last year in December, the Indian Air Force successfully tested the extended-range version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile, which is believed to have the capability of hitting targets at a range of about 400km.
The missile was launched from a Su-30 fighter aircraft, and it hit the target ship in the centre. The officials had said that it was a test of the anti-ship version of the air-launched version of the missile.