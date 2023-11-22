G20 Virtual Summit: PM Modi backs AI boom but cautions society over misuse of tech like deepfake

As the world leaders came together for the virtual G20 summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while acknowledging the AI boom also cautioned the world with the misuse of deep fakes. This is yet another alarm raised by PM Modi as the prime minister earlier also highlighted the threats posed by emerging AI technology. "AI should reach people, and it must be safe for the society," PM Modi said. "Deepfake is a big concern. AI has to be safe for the public," PM Modi added during his opening remarks at the summit.

Modi also urged world leaders to work hand-in-hand to address the emanating AI concerns with the help of global regulations for the technology. "The world is worried about the negative effects of AI. India thinks that we have to work together on the global regulations for AI. Understanding how dangerous deepfakes are for society and individuals, we need to work forward," he said during the summit.

Modi welcomes Israel-Hamas truce

PM Modi also "welcomed" the Israel-Hamas truce which took place on Wednesday (Nov 22) where the Islamist militant group agreed to release 50 Israelis held captive in exchange for 150 Palestinians in the first phase. In the same vein, the Indian PM condemned the civilian deaths that are taking place because of the war.

“The death of civilians, be it anywhere in the world, is condemnable. Today, we welcome the news of hostages being released and I hope that all remaining hostages are also released as early as possible. The urgent facilitation of humanitarian aid is very important. It is also very crucial to ensure that the war between Israel and Hamas does not escalate into a regional issue,” PM Modi said while speaking about the war in West Asia.

Also Read | Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had this to say on Sam Altman’s return to OpenAI

Hailed India's G20 presidency

PM Modi also hailed India's G20 presidency and said that with New Delhi as the summit host the grouping is now known as People's-20.

Watch | Latvia welcomes India's new embassy & extends business cooperations × "In India's Presidency, G20 came to be recognised as People's-20. Crores of people in the country got connected with G20. We celebrated it as the festival," PM Modi said. As the African Union was officially included in the G20 bloc during the September Summit, PM Modi termed the inclusion as a matter of pride for New Delhi.