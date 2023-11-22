Seventy-six year old hostage dies just hours before Israel-Hamas hostage release deal

Islamic Jihad, the Palestinian terrorist group, announced on Wednesday (November 22) announced that Hanna Katzir (76) an Israeli hostage has passed away. The announcement came just after Israel and Hamas reached a deal on hostage release. The group claimed that it "did everything" to take care of her.

“We previously expressed our willingness to release her for humanitarian reasons, but the enemy was stalling and this led to her death,” said Al Quds Brigades on its Telegram channel.

“In light of this announcement, we renew our affirmation of renouncing our responsibility towards our enemy prisoners in light of the barbaric and frenzied bombing of every inch of the Gaza Strip,” said the armed wing of the terrorist group.

Islamic Jihad had said earlier month that it would release Katzir and a 12-year-old boy on humanitarian and medical grounds. The group had circulated a video and a message saying this.

The hostage exchange and truce

As per the deal, Hamas is going to release 50 hostages in its custody in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody. If Hamas releases another 50 hostages, Israel will release 150 more prisoners. Israel has already released list of 300 prisoners who will be gradually released under the deal.

A Hamas official has been quoted by Al Jazeera as saying that the truce between the warring sides will begin at 10 am on Thursday (Nov 23).

Hamas fighters crossed Gaza Strip border and launched attack in southern Israel on October 7 and, as per Israeli tally , killed 1200 people and took more than 200 hostages. Israel then launched an overwhelming military attack with thousands of ai raids on the Palestinian enclave. Israeli tanks and troops have also launched ground attack.

Intense diplomacy was going on in past weeks to secure a prisoner exchange deal and ceasefire. According to Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip, Israeli attacks have claimed more than 13,000 lives.

Qatar, in spite of its support to larger Palestinian cause mediated between the warring sides along with Egypt and the US to broker the hostage release deal.

This was reflected in the post US President Joe Biden made on social media platform X.

"I thank Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt for their critical partnership in reaching this deal. And I appreciate Prime Minister Netanyahu's commitment in supporting an extended pause to ensure this deal can be fully carried out," he posted.

The deal has elicited positive reactions from across the world. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the deal but also said that much more needed to be done.