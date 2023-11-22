World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Latvia welcomes India's new embassy & extends business cooperations
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 22, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
WION's Sidhant Sibbal spoke to Latvia's Deputy economic minister Jurgiz Miezainis at the second CI India Nordic Baltic business conclave in New Delhi. Let's listen to what was said.
trending now
Israel-Palestine war: Qatar asks US to form secret cell to work on hostage issue
Israel-Palestine war: US establishes secret team for hostage release
North Korea claims launch of first spy satellite
Latvia welcomes India's new embassy & extends business cooperations
Report: North Koreans using fake names to land remote jobs
recommended videos
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescuers drill halfway towards the trapped workers
Israel-Hamas war: Israel approves hostage deal, Netanyahu says 4-day truce deal right decision
China: Human Rights Watch says mosques have been altered or closed down
Israel approves hostage deal with Hamas
Israel and Hamas agree deal for release of some hostages and four-day ceasefire
recommended videos
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescuers drill halfway towards the trapped workers
Israel-Hamas war: Israel approves hostage deal, Netanyahu says 4-day truce deal right decision
China: Human Rights Watch says mosques have been altered or closed down
Israel approves hostage deal with Hamas