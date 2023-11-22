LIVE TV

Latvia welcomes India's new embassy & extends business cooperations

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
WION's Sidhant Sibbal spoke to Latvia's Deputy economic minister Jurgiz Miezainis at the second CI India Nordic Baltic business conclave in New Delhi. Let's listen to what was said.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos