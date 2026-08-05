/Karnataka Chemical Leak Kills 3 | Telangana HC Issues Notices | Kerala PSC Protest Turns Tense

A deadly chemical leak at a manufacturing unit in Karnataka's Kadechur-Badal Industrial Area has claimed the lives of at least three workers, while two others were injured. Authorities said the victims died after inhaling sulfur oxide, and FIRs have been registered against the factory owners. Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court has issued notices in a petition challenging the Yadagirigutta Temple Board of Trustees. The court has also directed the state government to place all relevant records and explanations on the long-pending minimum wages revision before the next hearing on August 20.