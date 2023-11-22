Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had this to say on Sam Altman’s return to OpenAI

The week-long power struggle within OpenAI culminated on Wednesday (Nov 22) when Sam Altman, after being hired by Microsoft following his ouster, returned as the CEO of the artificial intelligence company.

While the netizens, including Elon Musk, had a field day by sharing memes on social media over the whole situation, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella welcomed Altman’s decision to return to the company he co-founded.

“Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners," Nadella posted minutes after Altman announced his decision on X, on Wednesday.

Altman returns to OpenAI

Late Tuesday, the ChatGPT maker announced in a statement that Atlman will be returning to the company with a new board.

“We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board.”

The board, which replaced the one that fired Altman on Friday, will be led by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, who also chaired Twitter’s board before its takeover by Elon Musk last year.

The other members will be former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo.

Soon after the announcement, Atlman shared his thoughts on microblogging site X.

"I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when I decided to join msft (Microsoft) on Sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w Satya’s support, i’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with msft," Altman said.

Altman’s surprise ouster from OpenAI

On Friday, the board of the OpenAI made a surprise announcement that they have fired Altman, sending shockwaves in the tech industry. They said that a decision was made following a board review that revealed a lack of consistent communication.

Later, Microsoft's Chief Satya Nadella confirmed continued collaboration with OpenAI, emphasising their commitment to AI benefits. Altman's departure prompted co-founder Greg Brockman to quit.

