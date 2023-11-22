OpenAI confirms Sam Altman's return as CEO 'in principle' after days of boardroom battles

Following a recent boardroom upheaval that had OpenAI in chaos over the last few days, former CEO Sam Altman is set to return to his position in the company.

Speculation about his return to OpenAI was confirmed by the company after it released a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, stating, “We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this.”

In response Altman wrote on X saying, “I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. When I decided to join Microsoft on Sunday evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. With the new board and with Satya’s support, I’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with Microsoft.”