ENBA awards: News Channel of the Year award (jury's choice) goes to WION

The year has just begun and WION, India’s first international news channel has already bagged several prestigious awards at the Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA).

WION won the most coveted 'News Channel of the Year' award as the jury’s choice!

As a channel that is in its 4th year of existence, it is a rare feat while competing against every national and international channel in India! WION’s research-based journalism coupled with its clutter-free presentation and focus on stories that truly impact people’s lives across the world was recognized by the jury and rewarded.

WION also bagged the 'Best International Channel of the Year' award. WION aims to be a powerful voice for India on a global stage and the award is an additional testament to its impactful global reach that brings an Indian perspective to a world that relied on western narratives.

WION also won the 'Best International Program' for 'Gravitas', it's flagship primetime show that is hosted by its executive editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay. It was no surprise here, as the show has been lauded by leaders and industry stalwarts for its comprehensive coverage of the most important news of the day.

In the 'Best International News Coverage', WION won for its direct coverage of the prestigious United Nations General Assembly 2019 from the United States. WION had the largest team covering the event and had journalists from several countries giving different perspectives.

WION also has several weekend non-news shows that cater to the diverse interest of its premium audience. From India’s first aviation show to technology, travel, automobile and movie reviews. This year at the News Broadcasting Awards, there was a clean sweep for the WION team!

WION won the award for ‘Best Coverage of Gadgets’ for its show for 'Tech it Out'. The program showcases gadgets and technology from India and around the world and helps viewers make informed decisions through detailed reviews.

In the travel category, WION bagged gold for its program 'Traveller' which is unlike any generic travel series. WION 'Traveller' showcases what makes travel enlightening, fun, and, even life-changing through its hosts’ interaction with local people, culture, food, and history.

WION’s automobile focused show ‘Pitstop’ won the award for the Best Coverage in the auto sector through its interesting reviews and engaging content, crisp editing skills and conversational style of the presenter.