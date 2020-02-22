WION wins big at News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA), gets honoured for unparalleled UNGA coverage

ZEE group's international news channel WION swept big honours at the 12th edition of the News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) on Saturday.

The glittering award ceremony was held in Noida and witnessed WION receiving 7 top awards.

WION clinched the award for the 'Best News Channel of the Year (English) - special jury mention' along with 'Best International News Channel (English)'.

WION's primetime show 'Gravitas', hosted by channel's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay, won the 'Best International News Show (English)' award.

The channel was honoured for its coverage on the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

WION's tech, auto and travel shows - 'Tech It Out', 'Pitstop' and 'Traveller' bagged the top awards in their respective categories.

Here's the complete list of winners:

World Is One News (WION) at ENBA, 2020

Best News Channel of the Year (English) - Special jury mention

Best News Coverage: UN General Assembly

Best International News Channel (English)

Best International News Show (English): Gravitas

Best Gadget: Tech It Out

Best Auto: Pitstop

Best Travel: Traveller