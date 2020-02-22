WION wins big at News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA), gets honoured for unparalleled UNGA coverage

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Feb 22, 2020, 11.19 PM(IST)

WION received the award for the Best News Channel of the Year (English) along with Best International News Channel.  Photograph:( WION )

WION's primetime show 'Gravitas', hosted by channel's executive editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay, won the Best International Program award. 

ZEE group's international news channel WION swept big honours at the 12th edition of the News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) on Saturday.

The glittering award ceremony was held in Noida and witnessed WION receiving 7 top awards.

WION clinched the award for the 'Best News Channel of the Year (English) - special jury mention' along with 'Best International News Channel (English)'. 

WION's primetime show 'Gravitas', hosted by channel's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay, won the 'Best International News Show (English)' award.

WION at ENBA

The channel was honoured for its coverage on the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

WION's tech, auto and travel shows - 'Tech It Out', 'Pitstop' and 'Traveller' bagged the top awards in their respective categories.

Here's the complete list of winners:

World Is One News (WION) at ENBA, 2020

Best News Channel of the Year (English) - Special jury mention

Best News Coverage: UN General Assembly 

Best International News Channel (English)

Best International News Show (English): Gravitas 

Best Gadget: Tech It Out   

Best Auto: Pitstop   

Best Travel: Traveller  