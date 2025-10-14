/Durgapur gangrape case: Sister helps police nab main accused; crime scene reconstruction next

The alleged gangrape of a 23-year-old second-year medical student near a private medical college in Durgapur, West Bengal, has snowballed into a major controversy, fuelling public anger and a fierce political slugfest. As part of the ongoing investigation, police on Tuesday (October 14) moved to reconstruct the crime scene. All five suspects have now been arrested, including two nabbed on Monday (October 13) with the help of one accused’s sister. Rozina Sk, sister of Safiq Sk, reportedly tipped off police about his location under Andal bridge, saying she didn’t want her family to “bear the shame” of his actions. Safiq surrendered without resistance, while another accused, Sk Nasiruddin, believed to have provided the getaway motorcycle, was caught shortly after.

The other three men — Riyazuddin (a former college security guard), Apu Barui, and Firdaus Sk — were picked up on Sunday and placed in 10-day police custody. The two arrested later have been remanded for nine days. In a rare move, the Durgapur Bar Association has decided not to defend the accused. Legal aid lawyer Pooja Kurmi submitted representation documents but refrained from filing for bail.

Reconstruction and evidence hunt

Investigators plan to take the accused to the forest patch near Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground, the scene of the assault, to piece together the sequence of events. Police have already visited the homes of some accused to recover hidden evidence and will conduct medical examinations and DNA profiling of all suspects. A test identification parade is expected after the survivor records her statement.

The assault took place between 8 pm and 8.45 pm on Friday night. The survivor, who hails from Balasore, Odisha, was walking with a male friend when a group of five men intercepted them near the cremation ground. They allegedly snatched her phone to prevent her from calling for help and took turns sexually assaulting her. Her companion fled and is currently under detention for questioning. The accused include a hospital employee, a former guard, a civic body contract worker, and an unemployed youth.

Political fallout and public anger

The brutality of the attack and the subsequent remarks by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have ignited a political storm. The survivor’s father expressed outrage, likening the state’s law and order to “Aurangzeb’s rule” and announcing his intention to bring his daughter back to Odisha. “She is also a woman. How can she say such things? Should women stop working and stay home?” he asked.

Banerjee’s initial comment — urging private colleges to “take care” of women students and saying “they should not be allowed to go out at night” — was widely condemned as victim-blaming. Though she later claimed her words were “distorted,” the backlash was swift. Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida said the remarks had “insulted” women across Bengal, while TMC MP Saugata Roy defended the CM, saying late-night outings were unsafe as “police cannot be on every street.”

Governor’s visit and NCW intervention

Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the survivor’s family on Monday (October 13), describing the incident as “deeply disturbing” and calling for a “second renaissance” to restore safety for women in Bengal. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued an 11-point set of recommendations to ensure the survivor’s education is not disrupted. These include transfer options to other colleges, special exams, improved CCTV surveillance, and a dedicated police outpost near campus. NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar stressed the need for speedy justice through a fast-track trial.

TMC-BJP clash