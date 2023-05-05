India | DRDO espionage case: Who is Pradeep Kurulkar? Honey-trapped scientist accused of spying

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Pradeep Kurulkar, a DRDO scientist from Pune, on allegations of espionage.

The director of the DRDO (Engineers), scientist Pradeep Kurulkar (60), was detained in connection with an alleged honeytrap case, according to an ATS press statement.

According to a DNA report, Pradeep Kurulkar was found to have interacted with PIO agents through voice and video calls, WhatsApp messages, and other forms of communication while carrying out his official duties, according to the Pune police.

"Despite holding a responsible position, the DRDO official has misused his post thereby compromising sensitive government secrets, which could pose a threat to India`s security if it falls into the hands of the enemy nation," read an official statement



A complaint has been filed against Kurulkar by Maharashtra ATS Kalachowki, in accordance with the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and other relevant sections.

As per the ATS, the investigation was started after the DRDO made a complaint. When Kurulkar was brought before a court the following day after being taken into custody on Wednesday, the judge remanded him to the care of the ATS.

Kurulkar reportedly made contact with Pakistani intelligence officers in the past year after appearing to be drawn to photographs of women on social media sites, according to DNA, which cited sources. Who is Pradeep Kurulkar? Kurulkar was appointed the Director at the Systems Engineering Laboratory of the Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) [R&DE(E)], which comes under the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Kurulkar, born in 1963, kickstarted his career with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at CVRDE, Avadi in 1988, after finishing his Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Electrical Engineering from COEP Pune in 1985 with first-class honours, as reported by the Mint.

Later, he pursued further education in Power Electronics at IIT Kanpur, concentrating on Drives and Applications. Kurulkar specialises on the design and development of mobile unmanned systems, advanced robotics, and military-grade missile launchers.

As the team leader and lead designer for several military engineering systems and equipment, Kurulkar played an important role. Hyperbaric chambers, high-pressure pneumatic systems, portable power sources, and missile launchers for numerous programmes, including AD, MRSAM, Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile system, Prahar, QRSAM, and XRSAM, are among them.