Developed nations enjoyed fruits of energy, must reduce their emissions: India

Developed countries have reaped the benefits of energy, and they must accelerate their efforts to achieve net-zero (emissions) so those poor countries may have some carbon space, India said ahead of the COP26 climate summit.

'Net zero' emissions refers to a situation in which the amount of greenhouse gases generated equals the amount removed from the atmosphere, as achieved by measures such as tree planting and improved carbon-capture systems.



"First of all what we have decided is global net zero. So all the countries put together will be net-zero which means the developed countries, which have already enjoyed the fruits of low-cost energy for several years have to go in for net-zero much faster and if possible going for net-negative so that they can release policy space and some carbon space for the developing countries to pursue their developing agenda," said India's Sherpa to G20 Summit and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.



"Second, in terms of the year, we still have to work on technological solutions... there are no available adequate technologies to be able to absorb large amounts of clean energy into the grids and maintain grid stability, therefore, we will have to look at more technology and innovation playing an important before we can identify a year," he added.



At the G20, India's Sherpa said that the leaders "really dug into the text" terminology confirming that the developed world has admitted that it has not done enough to achieve its pledges.

"Developed nations will have to be more open in giving funding, supplying technology, and (being) the facilitators to achieve the future transition to a clean energy world," he added.



After reports indicated that the globe is nowhere near preventing global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees by the end of this century, the Glasgow meeting has been dubbed the "final best chance to get runaway climate change under control."

