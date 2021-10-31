'Pay much higher price later': Italian PM Draghi warns world leaders on climate change

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged world leaders to listen to warnings coming from the scientific community on climate change at the G-20 summit in Rome.

"The fight against climate change is the defining challenge of our times," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said as leaders from major economies met in Rome.

Watch: President Biden's 85-vehicle motorcade raises emissions' concerns

The Italian prime minister said either "we act now" or "pay a much higher price later and risk failing". The G20 summit is seen as a major stepping stone ahead of the UN climate summit in Glasgow also known as COP26.

Watch: PM Modi, world leaders visit iconic Trevi fountain

The countries are working towards a joint final communique before closing the summit with curbs on emission being seen as a key target.

Also Read: COP26: World makes new bid to avert climate disaster

The summit is under pressure to pledge support to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius as officials continue to negotiate a deal.

"Let's not forget that in Paris, in 2015, nothing was decided in advance," Macron said. Newswire AFP quoting sources had said world leaders had agreed to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the official declaration is expected later on Sunday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced earlier that they won't be attending the COP26 summit, although they are expected to join through a video link.

(With inputs from Agencies)