Watch: Ahead of COP26 summit, US President Biden's 85-vehicle motorcade raises emissions' concerns

Ahead of a crucial United Nations summit on climate change, US President Joe Biden has contributed immensely towards carbon emissions when he went to meet Pope Francis in an 85-vehicle motorcade.

On Friday, Biden travelled in a massive motorcade on his way to meet Pope Francis. The motorcade was caught on camera.

Biden arriving at the Vatican. His motorcade is lonnnnnng. pic.twitter.com/fDzAH2ENsk — Chico Harlan (@chicoharlan) October 29, 2021 ×

Due to a Covid restrictions in Italy, the number of passengers in each vehicle was limited. Usually, a motorcade for the president includes a dozen vehicles, plus some cars to block traffic.

Also Read | COP26: Delegate applications for six Afghans rejected days before event

The motorcade was filled with security personnel, a dozen associates for meeting and press.

The president’s trip seems to have left a massive carbon footprint as the vehicles were not environment-friendly. It includes the 244-horsepower vehicle ‘The Beast’ in which the president travels. Most vehicles were SUVs, vans, etc, which have low gas mileage.

Biden's contribution to fighting climate change.



- 85-car motorcade in Rome

- His own 244-horsepower car "the Beast"

- Each car generates 10x the normal amount CO2

- 10,000 mile return trip on Air Force One

- 2.2 million pounds of carbon total



They're taking the piss.#Cop26 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 30, 2021 ×

In Glasgow on the weekend, the world leaders will be converging for UN's "COP26" climate summit to come up with a vital climate change solution for securing the survival of the world by conserving Earth.

Also Read: G20 leaders face tough climate talks on second day of summit

The gathering will be attended by almost 200 countries in Scotland, where most G20 leaders will fly directly from Rome.

Saving the planet one motorcade at a time https://t.co/SlQ5A4M51j — OutRun Legend (@legend_out) October 30, 2021 ×

Currently, the heads of world's 20 biggest economies have gathered in Rome for two-day G20 Summit. The leaders are focusing on Covid, economy and climate issues.

(With inputs from agencies)