In Pics | PM Modi, along with G20 leaders visit the iconic Trevi fountain in Rome

'Symbolic place of the city'

"G20 Heads of Delegation start the 2nd day of the G20RomeSummit with a walk to a symbolic place of the city: Trevi Fountain, one of the world's most beautiful fountains and famous for the traditional coin toss. #G20Italy," G20 Italy tweeted. The fountain has drawn many filmmakers to it as they have popularised the Baroque art-styled monument.

(Photograph:AFP)