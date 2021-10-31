In Pics | PM Modi, along with G20 leaders visit the iconic Trevi fountain in Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the very known Trevi Fountain along with other world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit.The fountain is one of the most visited monuments of Rome.
(Photograph:AFP)
World leaders seen enjoying
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be seen enjoying at the Trevi fountain. The delegation also threw a coin from over their shoulder into the fountain.
(Photograph:AFP)
The iconic Trevi fountain
At a height of 26.3 metres and a width of 49.15 metres, Trevi fountain is the largest Baroque fountain in the city and one of the most famous fountains in the world.
(Photograph:AFP)
PM Modi expected to attend a bilateral meeting
After visiting the famous fountain, PM Modi is expected to attend a bilateral meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, followed by a session on sustainable development and an event on 'Supply Chain Resilience'.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Symbolic place of the city'
"G20 Heads of Delegation start the 2nd day of the G20RomeSummit with a walk to a symbolic place of the city: Trevi Fountain, one of the world's most beautiful fountains and famous for the traditional coin toss. #G20Italy," G20 Italy tweeted. The fountain has drawn many filmmakers to it as they have popularised the Baroque art-styled monument.