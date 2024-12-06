New Delhi

Farmers from the northern Indian state of Punjab have vowed to continue their march to the capital Delhi on Friday (Dec 6) as they press the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address their major demands, especially a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP). The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu border between Punjab and neighbouring Haryana state for over eight months now.

In view of the protests, Haryana police said they had taken special measures to thwart the farmers’ march towards the parliament, with authorities banning gatherings of five or more people in the Ambala district. Mobile internet and sending of bulk messages have also been suspended till December 9.

Haryana state is governed by PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Earlier, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said around 100 protestors would start their march on foot towards Delhi at around 1 pm IST, leaving their tractors and equipment behind.

"We have been sitting here for the past eight months. In response to accusations that our tractors are modified, we have decided to march to Delhi on foot," Pandher said. He claimed that the farmers’ protest had received backing from local businesses as well as members of local panchayats (village councils).

The farmers had earlier attempted to march towards Delhi on February 13 and 21 this year but were stopped at the Shambhu border by security forces.

Pandher said the farmers are forced to launch fresh protests as there has been no communication by the central government for the last eight months. "In February, we held four rounds of talks, but since February 18, there have been no further discussions," Pandher alleged.

Additionally, security measures have been implemented in the Delhi-NCR region as well, due to which residents may face traffic jam situations. Earlier this week, residents faced a similar situation when farmers from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state descended upon the national capital, causing inconvenience to thousands of people.

(With inputs from agencies)