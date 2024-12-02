New Delhi, India

Delhi and Noida roads witnessed massive traffic congestion on Monday (Dec. 2) as several farmer groups are on a march towards the national capital.

The Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) organised the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march along with other farmer groups, including Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), in order to press for benefits and compensation.

The farmers are pressing for various benefits, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Traffic congestion seen at Chilla Border as farmers from Uttar Pradesh are on a march towards Delhi starting today. pic.twitter.com/A5G9JuT1KM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 2, 2024 ×

BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa said on Sunday (Dec. 1) that the march will begin from under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida on Monday (Dec. 2).

“We are ready for our march towards Delhi. Tomorrow, on December 2, we will start our march towards Delhi from under the Maha Maya flyover (in Noida). At noon, all of us will reach there and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws,” BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa told ANI on Sunday.

#WATCH | Noida, UP | Protesting farmers climb over police barricades at Dalit Prerna Sthal as they march towards Delhi over their various demands pic.twitter.com/39xs9Zx5mn — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024 ×

SC asks farmers to not cause inconvenience to people

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday asked farmer leaders to not block highways and cause inconvenience to people.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said, "In a democratic setup, you can engage in peaceful protests but do not cause inconvenience to people. You all know that the Khanauri border is a lifeline for Punjab. We are not commenting on whether the protest is right or wrong."

Security forces were deployed ahead of the march in parts of Delhi and Noida, along with a 3-tier security plan in place.

Shivhari Meena, Addl. Commissioner of Police Noida, said, "We are in constant talks with farmers regarding the 'Delhi Chalo' march. Yesterday also we spoke to them for 3 hours. We have also prepared a 3-tier security plan...around 5,000 Police personnel are conducting checking at various locations...we have also issued traffic advisory...around 1000 PSC personnel have also been deployed, there are arrangements of water cannons..."

