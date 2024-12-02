New Delhi, India

A depression formed by the remnants of Cyclonic Storm Fengal was now progressing west-northwestward over northern coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry at a speed of nearly 7 km/h over the past six hours.

The depression was centred in the region at 11:30 pm on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday (Dec 2).

"The depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm Fengal) over the north coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry moved west-northwestward at a speed of 7 km/h during the past six hours and was centered at 23:30 IST on December 1, 2024, near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 79.2°E, about 40 km northwest of Villupuram, 70 km west-northwest of Puducherry, about 80 km northwest of Cuddalore, and 140 km southwest of Chennai," the IMD said in a post on X.

The Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm “FENGAL”) over north coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry moved nearly westwards and weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 02nd December 2024, over North Interior Tamil Nadu. The remnant low pressure area… pic.twitter.com/jqhmsmCCXK — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 2, 2024 ×

"It is likely to continue moving west-northwestward and gradually weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu during the next six hours. The remnant low-pressure area is expected to emerge over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off the north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around December 3, 2024. The system is being continuously monitored by the Doppler Weather Radar at Karaikal," the IMD added.

Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan said that Puducherry recorded 48.6 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

"This has been one of the highest rainfalls in Puducherry. In the last 24 hours, we recorded 48.6 cm of rainfall. The drainage infrastructure is not capable of draining such a large quantity of downpour in a day. Electric substations have been submerged, and we had to shut down the power supply. A lot of trees have fallen, many on electric lines, and those lines need to be restored. By tonight, all substations will be re-energized," Kailashnathan said.

Holiday declared in schools and colleges

As the cyclone caused record rainfall in Puducherry, a holiday was declared on Monday (Dec 2) in all the government and government-aided schools, private schools, and colleges, the Union Territory's Education Minister A Namachivayam said on Sunday (Dec 1).

Tamil Nadu also announced holidays for schools and colleges in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, and Ranipet districts.

(With inputs from agencies)