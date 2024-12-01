New Delhi, India

Amid the massive flooding, and chaos caused by Cyclone Fengal, the Indian Army on Sunday (Dec. 1) conducted multiple rescue operations in several districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Advertisment

The rescue operations were successful in evacuating hundreds of residents from these areas and saving more than 200 lives in Krishna Nagar and Kuber Nagar alone.

#FloodReliefOperations#HADR#NationBuilding#IndianArmy column is carrying out relief and rescue operations to provide succour to those affected by floods due to #CycloneFengal at Puducherry. More than 100 civilians have been rescued. Efforts to rescue remaining affected people… https://t.co/0bY5DEAZG5 pic.twitter.com/hJA1VXKmhA — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 1, 2024 ×

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that the flooding in the city was caused by a record 50 centimetres of rainfall overnight.

Advertisment

"Puducherry has received 50 cm of rainfall, resulting in severe flooding. I am currently inspecting the flood-affected areas. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to evacuate those stranded in the floodwaters," Rangasamy told news agency ANI.

The Union Territory recorded 48.4 centimetres of rain over 24 hours till 8:30 am on Sunday due to Cyclone Fengal. This was the highest 24-hour cumulative rainfall recorded in the last 30 years between 1995 and 2024.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the state emergency operation centre on Sunday and carried out an inspection of the ongoing relief work.

Advertisment

He also urged the Union government to send a central team in order to inspect the crop damage caused by Cyclone Fengal.

Also read: Chennai Airport resumes operations after cyclone Fengal crosses Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts

He visited various locations in the Kolathur assembly constituency.

He said that around 27,000 people received food packets that were prepared by Amma canteens since Saturday (Nov. 30).

IndiGo plane aborts landing seconds after touchdown at Chennai Airport

Meanwhile, in a dramatic incident, a video has taken the internet by storm where an airplane can be seen making attempts to land amid heavy rain and strong winds ahead of Cyclone Fengal's landfall.

The plane aborted the landing shortly after touching down. The aircraft tilted briefly to the left before stabilising and ascending back into the clouds. WION could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

While some criticised the decision to allow landings under such extreme conditions, others argued that the crosswinds and poor visibility should have prompted an immediate abort of the landing attempt.

(With inputs from agencies)