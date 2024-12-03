New Delhi, India

Delhi-Noida border witnessed massive traffic chaos as farmers continued their protest at Dalit Prerna Sthal for the second day in a row, pressing their demands for land compensation and allocation.

Police also detained some of the farmers protesting at Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida.

On Monday (Dec. 2), farmer leader and national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait, said that the 'Delhi Chalo' protest was stopped by the police as the farmers made attempts to march towards Delhi.

Shivhari Meena, Additional Commissioner of Police in Noida, stated, "We are in constant talks with farmers regarding the 'Delhi Chalo' march. Yesterday, we had a three-hour discussion with them. We have prepared a three-tier security plan. Around 5,000 police personnel are conducting checks at various locations. We have also issued a traffic advisory, and approximately 1,000 PAC personnel have been deployed. Water cannons and other arrangements are in place."

The Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) organised the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march along with other farmer groups, including Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), in order to press for benefits and compensation.

The farmers are pressing for various benefits, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

SC asks farmers to not cause inconvenience to people

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday asked farmer leaders to not block highways and cause inconvenience to people.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said, "In a democratic setup, you can engage in peaceful protests but do not cause inconvenience to people. You all know that the Khanauri border is a lifeline for Punjab. We are not commenting on whether the protest is right or wrong."

Security forces were deployed ahead of the march in parts of Delhi and Noida, along with a 3-tier security plan in place.

(With inputs from agencies)