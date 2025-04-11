IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR Pitch Report: Chennai Super Kings will have MS Dhoni as their skipper when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday (April 11). With a high-scoring match expected at MA Chidambaram, both CSK and KKR will be eager to make the most of the conditions. Ahead of the CSK and KKR match, here are all the details of the MA Chidambaram stadium.

What is the pitch like at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

So far in the IPL 2025, MA Chidambaram Stadium has seen runs flow at a rate of knots. In three matches so far, a staggering 996 runs have been scored which suggests there will be hardly any help for the bowlers. CSK's only win of the season came at the venue when they got the better of Mumbai Indians in their respective season-opening clash.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head-to-Head Records

Friday's meeting between KKR and CSK will be the 31st between the franchises with the latter leading the way on 19 wins. KKR on the other hand have won 10 matches while there has been only one match that has ended without a result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is the MVP in a fantasy side. He will open the batting and is a quality off-spinner. Back him to get points from both departments.

2. Noor Ahmed

Leading the race for the purple cap, Noor Ahmed will be an easy pick for the captain's role. He has been in rich vein of the form for CSK this season.

3. Andre Russell

A good choice as an all-rounder, Russell's ability to win the matches single-handedly could play a pivotal role in being picked in the squad.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock,



Batters: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad



All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Dubey, Rachin Ravindra



Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad

Match Prediction: Who Will Win CSK vs KKR?

Considering both KKR and CSK are in struggling for form, it is hard to predict the winner of the contest. However, we predict CSK to come good at home and win the match.