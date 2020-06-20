COVID 19: Tamil Nadu reports 2,396 fresh cases; total cases in India near 4 lakh

The number of coronavirus cases has been rapidly rising in India. India now has more than 395,000 positive cases as India recorded the highest single day spike of 14,516 positive cases.

There have also been 375 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 12948.

Also read: Highest single-day spike of 14,516 COVID-19 cases pushes India's tally to 3,95,048

Tamil Nadu, a South Indian state, has been one of the worst affected states in India. The state reported 2,396 fresh cases and 38 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 56,845. There are 24,822 active cases now in the state. Death toll has now increased to 704, as reported by the State Health Department.

Tamil Nadu government tested 33,231 samples today, the highest number of COVID-19 tests conducted in a single day in Tamil Nadu. Total 8,61,211 samples have been tested till date. State Health Department.

Highest single-day spike of 127 positive #COVID19 cases reported in Kerala today. There are 1450 active cases now: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/P894Qfqd3b — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020 ×

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country, as of now. The state reported 3,874 cases and 160 deaths in the past 24 hours, taling the toll to 1,28,205 and death toll to 5,984.

Mumbai, the epicentre of the state, reported 136 deaths and 1,197 new positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 65,265. The death toll is now at 3,559, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

Mumbai's Dharavi reported 7 new cases, taking the total number to 2,158; 78 deaths have been reported in the area, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

23 new #COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2301, the death toll is at 27: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/6uO8IKMIPr — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020 ×

The national capital, Delhi, reported highest single-day spike of 3,630 cases, taking the toll to 56,746. The death toll now stands at 2,112 as 77 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. Delhi now has 262 containment zones in total; 73 zones have been de-contained till date.

Rajasthan reported 381 new cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 14,537, of which 2,926 cases are active. Number of deaths due to the disease stands at 337.

Andhra Pradesh reports 491 new #COVID19 positive cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases and deaths rise to 8452 and 101 respectively: State Health Department — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020 ×

29 #COVID19 cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 754 including 129 recoveries and 625 active cases: Goa Health Department pic.twitter.com/FrUzVzJwYF — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020 ×

West Bengal, which was also hit by the cyclone, reported 441 fresh positive cases, 11 deaths and 562 discharged cases in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases stands at 13,531 in the state.

154 new #COVID19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 40 from Jammu division and 114 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases stands at 5834 including 2417 active cases, 3336 recovered and 81 deaths: J&K Govt pic.twitter.com/FLSdhC5adF — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020 ×

120 new #COVID19 cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases to 3952 including 2678 recovered cases and 98 deaths: Punjab Health Department pic.twitter.com/JbQsrQ9gSH — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020 ×

Karnataka reported 416 new cases, taking the toll to 8,697 and death toll is at 132, after 9 deaths were reported today.

20 deaths and 539 fresh cases were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. State's tally rises to 26,737 including 18,702 cured/discharged and 1,639 deaths.

The total number of #COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 650 now, including 229 active cases, 402 recovered and 6 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/Ntg3EnRNq8 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020 ×

Uttrakhand reported 101 new cases, taking the toll to 2,278 positive cases.

480 new positive cases have been reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 10,223, reported the State Health Department.

Uttar Pradesh reported 592 new cases reported today. A total of 374 patients recovered today, taking the total number of recovered cases to 10,369. Active cases stand at 6,237, death toll is at 529.

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, which reported few of the first cases in the country, recorded 41 new cases today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,369. 661 people have been discharged so far, while 690 are active cases along and 18 deaths have been recorded.