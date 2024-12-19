New Delhi

General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian military, had died in 2021 in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. Twelve people died in the crash, including Rawat's wife, Madhulika.

More than three years after this tragedy, a report tabled in the Lok Sabha (the lower house of Parliament) on Tuesday (December 17) said the crash took place due to human error.

The report said that during the 13th defence plan period (from 2017 to 2022), a total of 34 accidents (involving military aircraft) occurred, which included the 2021 Mi-17 V5 helicopter that was carrying CDS Rawat.

The crash that killed CDS Rawat

CDS Rawat, his wife, and 11 others died on December 8, 2021, after the Mi-17 V5 they were travelling in crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the sole survivor of the crash, died a week later during treatment.

Before becoming the CDS, General Rawat was the 27th chief of the Indian Army. He was 63 at the time of his death.

(With inputs from agencies)