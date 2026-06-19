/Centre rolls out biggest-ever security plan for Amarnath Yatra 2026

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are leaving nothing to chance as preparations intensify for the 2026 Amarnath Yatra. In a significant first, the elite Vikas Battalion of the Special Frontier Force (SFF) has been deployed as part of the multi-layered security architecture protecting the pilgrimage route.

The deployment marks a major enhancement in security arrangements, with SFF personnel positioned on high-altitude ridgelines and strategic vantage points overlooking the Amarnath Yatra routes. Their role is to maintain constant surveillance over the mountainous terrain and dense forests surrounding the pilgrimage corridor, ensuring that any potential threat is detected and neutralised well before it can endanger pilgrims.

The Special Frontier Force is among India's most secretive and battle-hardened units. Unlike conventional military formations, the SFF operates away from public attention, specialising in covert operations, reconnaissance, and high-altitude warfare. Trained to function in some of the world's most inhospitable environments, its personnel routinely serve at elevations exceeding 17,000 feet, where extreme weather and thin air pose severe challenges.

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Security officials say the decision to deploy the SFF was influenced by lessons learned from last year's terror attack in the Pahalgam region and intelligence assessments indicating the continued presence of Pakistan-backed terrorist groups in the higher reaches of the Pir Panjal range. Authorities are determined to ensure that the annual pilgrimage proceeds without disruption and that pilgrims remain protected throughout the journey.

While the government has not formally announced the deployment, senior security officials have confirmed that SFF teams have been tasked with monitoring mountain peaks, remote ridgelines, and heavily forested areas along the pilgrimage route. In the event of any infiltration or terrorist activity, these units are expected to act swiftly and decisively.

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Established in the aftermath of the 1962 Sino-Indian War, the Special Frontier Force has earned a formidable reputation for its effectiveness in high-risk operations.The deployment of the Vikas Battalion comes as part of what officials describe as the most comprehensive security arrangement ever put in place for the Amarnath Yatra.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the deployment of more than 100,000 security personnel, including forces from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. In addition, over 670 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the highest-ever deployment for the pilgrimage have been mobilized to secure highways, transit camps, base camps, and the pilgrimage routes.

Technology is also playing a central role in this year's security strategy. More than 400 CCTV cameras equipped with facial-recognition capabilities have been installed across the Yatra corridor, along with drones and an integrated real-time surveillance network. Security agencies have also established 28 elevated watchtowers, double the number deployed last year, to enhance monitoring of vulnerable stretches.

Authorities have additionally introduced a QR-code-based "Pehchan App" that allows security personnel to instantly verify the identities of registered local service providers, ensuring that unauthorised or suspicious individuals are kept away from the pilgrimage route even during internet disruptions.

To further strengthen pilgrim safety, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards have been made mandatory for all registered pilgrims. These cards will enable authorities to track movement along the challenging mountain routes, improve crowd management, and provide faster assistance in emergencies.