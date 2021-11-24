Cabinet approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill; a new bill to be introduced in upcoming winter session of parliament

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to repeal the three farm laws, which triggered protests at Delhi borders by thousands of farmers, according to official sources.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was approved days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three central farm laws.

The new bill will now be introduced in the Lok Sabha for passage in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament beginning November 29.

The repeal of these three legislations has been one of the key demands of around 40 farmer unions protesting against these reforms for nearly a year now.

On November 19, Modi in his address to the nation had announced the withdrawal of the three farm laws saying the government could not convince protesting farmers of the benefits of these reforms. He had also urged them to end the protest and return home.

The three laws to be repealed are: Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

These laws, passed in September last year, had triggered widespread protests by thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh at Delhi borders.

The protest started at the fag-end of November 2020 and is still continuing.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) -- joint body of farmer unions leading the current protests -- on Sunday wrote to the Prime Minister urging him to immediately resume talks on the farmers' six demands including a legal guarantee to the procurement of crops at minimum support price (MSP).

