India reacts to PM Modi's decision to repeal three controversial farm laws

In an address to the nation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the government has decided to repeal the three controversial farm laws. The leader appealed to the farmers to return home and stop protesting.

There have been different reactions in response to the repealing of laws.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Ugrahan faction welcomed PM Modi's announcement to repeal the three farm laws. Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of BKU's Ugrahan faction told PTI, "It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab."

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood appreciated the decision. Taking to Twitter, he deemed it as a "wonderful news."

"Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today," the actor wrote.

On the other hand, the CPI(M) said that PM Modi should apologise for the trouble caused by his "dictatorial step." CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, in a tweet, said, "The quest for justice for those targeted by the government and its agencies through false cases will continue."

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that the move came very late. She further demanded framing a law to assure support price for farmers' produce.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin welcomed the decision.

Actor Urmila Matondkar also appreciated the decision. On her twitter handle, she shared an image of farmers with an important message.