Indian PM Modi repeals three controversial farm laws, asks protesting farmers to return home

In an address to the nation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws.

Several farmers had been protesting against these laws for a long time. The leader also appealed these farmers to return home.

Also Read: India's SC sets aside lower court's ruling that skin-to-skin contact is essential for sexual offence case

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi said in the address that the laws were meant to benefit the farmers and also apologised to people of the country as the government could not convince a section of farmers.

He said that the government had clear heart and clean conscience.

"There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers," Modi said.

As it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, it is not the time to blame anyone, Modi added.

Also Read | Paytm: India's largest IPO tanks on debut - what really happened?

"I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," the leader said.

"I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home, to your fields and family and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh," the PM said.

(With inputs from agencies)