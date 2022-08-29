Bihar: Ruling alliance requests that CBI universal consent be withdrawn

Leaders of the ruling coalition in Bihar demanded on Sunday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be stripped of its general authority, claiming that the agency was being used for political ends by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the federal level. The Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946's Section 6 states that the CBI must obtain the appropriate state governments' permission before conducting investigations within their borders.

Nine states have revoked their general approval of the CBI's ability to investigate cases within their borders, including West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Meghalaya.

Leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shivanand Tiwari, told PTI that the grand coalition government in Bihar must revoke the approval provided to the CBI due to the manner the federal agencies are being abused to target the BJP's political adversaries.

“Besides, option should also be explored by the state government to approach the judiciary to check the misuse of central agencies,” he said.

“I must say that the central investigative agencies have lost their credibility during the NDA regime,” he said.

Manoj Kumar Jha, a senior RJD politician, told the media that once the BJP's "Maharashtra-like plan" to rule the state through the backdoor failed, it engaged independent agencies like the CBI, ED, and Income Tax. “The BJP is feeling embarrassed after the Gurgaon-based mall and other business establishments raided by the CBI came out with statements denying their links with deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav,” said Jha.

The Janata Dal (United), the party of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, declared that the moment was right to revoke the CBI's general approval. People in Bihar are paying attention and will respond appropriately when the time is right, according to state minister Madan Sahni. "The way central agencies like the CBI, ED, and Income Tax Department are being misused to ruin the image of opposition leaders, people in Bihar are watching," he added.

He criticized BJP leaders and Union ministers who had disparaged CM Kumar. Sahni stated, "The politicians, who are currently holding good positions in the administration and the party, must remember efforts of the CM in supporting their election success.

Mehboob Alam, a CPIML(L) state legislator, asserted that there was no question the federal government was abusing its power to topple non-BJP state governments.

“All central investigative agencies are working with political motives and they never act against BJP leaders. Our grand alliance government in Bihar should immediately withdraw the general consent granted to the CBI, curtailing the agency’s powers in the state,” he said.

Under the condition of anonymity, a top RJD official said that the Bihar government has begun taking steps to revoke the approval given to the CBI.

Seven parties make up the "Mahagthbandhan" in Bihar, including the JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPIML (L), CPI, CPI(M), and HAM. Together, these parties have more than 160 MLAs in the 243-member assembly.

As part of its investigation into the alleged land-for-jobs fraud that is said to have occurred when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister, the CBI investigated the homes of senior RJD officials in Bihar on Wednesday. The operation happened on a day when the state house was set to vote on the chief minister's trust after he broke with the BJP to form an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). According to Section 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946, several state governments have given the CBI broad consent to investigate a specific class of offenses against a specific category of people, allowing the CBI to register and look into such specific problems.

The minister's response states that Mizoram, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Meghalaya have withdrawn or not generally authorized the CBI to investigate matters. According to Section 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946, the state government must give special approval in states where general consent has not been granted or where the general consent does not apply to the individual instance.

Extension of the CBI's jurisdiction under the terms of Section 5 of the DSPE Act, 1946, can only be taken into consideration when the state government has given its permission.

The CBI is also given matters by the Supreme Court and high courts for investigation or inquiry, and in these situations, no notification transmitting consent under section 5 or 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946.

