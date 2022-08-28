WATCH: AB de Villiers sends heartfelt message to Virat Kohli ahead of former India captain's 100th T20I

Virat Kohli is all set to become the first Indian to complete the milestone of playing 100 matches across all three formats of the game. While the former Indian captain has already played over 100 matches each in Tests and ODIs, he will make his 100th appearance for the Indian team in T20Is in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28).

India's opening game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup will be Kohli's 100th T20I for the Men in Blue. Kohli will be making his comeback in the Asia Cup after a short break from the game amid his lean patch with the willow. He last featured for India on their tour of England last month.

Ahead of his milestone game, Kohli's good friend and his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers sent him a heartfelt message congratulating him on the achievement.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play 100 matches across all three formats. What an amazing achievement Virat! We are all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 International game. We will be watching you”, said AB de Villiers in a video posted by Star Sports.

Another South African legend and Kohli's current RCB teammate Faf du Plessis also congratulated Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I for India.

“Hello Virat, I want to send a quick video message to say congrats on your 100th T20 International. Now that you are becoming the first Indian cricketer o play 100 over all three formats, another fantastic achievement that you can add to the list of all the amazing things you have already done," said Du Plessis.

"But I am also looking forward to see the next few years, what you are going to come up with, what are the special things we are going to see from you. I know that there is a lot left in that tank of yours and I am excited to see it. Congratulations and good luck for the Asia Cup," he added.

Kohli, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time, has so far played 102 Tests, 262 ODIs and 99 T20Is in his international career. He has 8074, 12344 and 3308 runs in the three formats respectively. Kohli has been one of the most prolific run-getters for India over the years, but his recent dip in form has led to questions over his place in India's T20 squad.

However, Kohli retains the faith of captain Rohit Sharma and the Indian team management, who have backed him constantly. The under-fire superstar will be hoping to return to form in the Asia Cup with just a couple of months left for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia this year.