A look at winners of last eight editions of Asia Cup

The Asia Cup 2022 will kick off on August 27 in the UAE and the premier tournament will serve as the perfect preparation for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year. While India and Pakistan will enter the tournament as favourites, the likes of Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the dark horses and might pull off a surprise. Rohit Sharma-led India will be the defending champions in the upcoming edition and will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28. India are the most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup having won the tournament seven times since the inaugural edition in 1984. However, India have won the tournament only thrice since 2000. Here is a look at the winners of the last editions of the Asia Cup since 2000.