A look at winners of last eight editions of Asia Cup

Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 09:05 PM(IST)

The Asia Cup 2022 will kick off on August 27 in the UAE and the premier tournament will serve as the perfect preparation for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year. While India and Pakistan will enter the tournament as favourites, the likes of Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the dark horses and might pull off a surprise. Rohit Sharma-led India will be the defending champions in the upcoming edition and will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28. India are the most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup having won the tournament seven times since the inaugural edition in 1984. However, India have won the tournament only thrice since 2000. Here is a look at the winners of the last editions of the Asia Cup since 2000.

View in App

2000 - Pakistan

Pakistan won the Asia Cup title in 2000 after thrashing Sri Lanka by 39 runs in the final of the fifty-over tournament. Saeed Anwar's brilliant 82 helped Pakistan post a strong total of 277 runs batting first before the Men in Green bundled out Sri Lanka for 238 runs to win the final and clinch the trophy.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

2004 - Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka won their third Asia Cup title in 2004 after defeating India in the final in Colombo. Former Sri Lanka skipper Marvan Atappattu top-scored for his team with 65 off 87 balls while Kumar Sangakkara scored a gritty half-century to help the hosts post 228 runs on the board. Sanath Jayasuria than ran riot with the ball to pick 4 wickets as India were restricted on 203 runs in the 229-run chase.

(Photograph:AFP)

2010 - India

India finally brought an end to their losing streak in the Asia Cup finals against Sri Lanka in 2010. Dinesh Karthik played a match-winning knock of 66 runs as India thrashed Sri Lanka by 81 runs in Dambulla in the final to bring an end to the long wait for their fifth Asia Cup title under former captain MS Dhoni.

(Photograph:AFP)

2012 - Pakistan

Bangladesh came close to winning their maiden Asia Cup title in 2014 when they met Pakistan in the final. The bowlers produced a great effort to restrict Pakistan on 236/9 in 50 overs before Tamim Iqbal (60) and Shakib Al Hasan (68) took Bangladesh close to an impressive victory. However, they ended up falling short by just 2 runs in the final to miss out on their first Asia Cup crown.

(Photograph:AFP)

2014 - Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka once again enjoyed a stellar run in the tournament in 2014 when they went on to lift the title after beating Pakistan in the final in Mirpur, Bangladesh. Lasith Malinga wreaked havoc on Pakistan with a five-wicket haul to stop them on 260/5 before the Lankans chase down the target with 3.4 overs to spare to clinch their fifth title.

(Photograph:AFP)

2016 - India

MS Dhoni-led India defeated Bangladesh in the final in Mirpur to bag their sixth Asia Cup trophy. It was the first time the tournament was played in T20 format and India defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets in a one-sided final to emerge victorious. India restricted Bangladesh on 120 runs in a 15-overs-a-side contest before chasing down the target comfortably with 7 balls to spare.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

2018 - India

India and Bangladesh met once again in the final of the last edition of the tournament in 2018. Rohit Sharma & Co. defeated Bangladesh by 3 wickets in the fifty-over contest to clinch their record-extending seventh trophy. India chased down the target of 223 runs on the last ball in the final to deny Bangladesh their maiden title.

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App